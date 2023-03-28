This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 2.54% of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $388,028 worth of WWD, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $93.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 484 $103.06 $49,879 02/24/2023 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $97.61 $48,805

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal

 QADA Price Target

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TLMD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.