This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

March 28, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 2.54% of the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $388,028 worth of WWD, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $93.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/07/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 484 $103.06 $49,879
02/24/2023 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $97.61 $48,805

