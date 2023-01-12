This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.92% of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,997,986 worth of WBD, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:

WBD — last trade: $12.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2022 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 20,000 $14.69 $293,800 08/08/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 35,460 $14.09 $499,743 08/08/2022 Fazal F. Merchant Director 35,000 $14.13 $494,550

And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), the #39 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,777,795 worth of SWK, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SWK is detailed in the table below:

SWK — last trade: $85.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2022 Andrea J. Ayers Director 15,500 $95.69 $1,483,142 09/08/2022 Robert J. Manning Director 30,000 $85.50 $2,565,000

