This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.92% of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,997,986 worth of WBD, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:
WBD — last trade: $12.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2022
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|20,000
|$14.69
|$293,800
|08/08/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|35,460
|$14.09
|$499,743
|08/08/2022
|Fazal F. Merchant
|Director
|35,000
|$14.13
|$494,550
And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), the #39 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,777,795 worth of SWK, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SWK is detailed in the table below:
SWK — last trade: $85.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2022
|Andrea J. Ayers
|Director
|15,500
|$95.69
|$1,483,142
|09/08/2022
|Robert J. Manning
|Director
|30,000
|$85.50
|$2,565,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
JMIA Options Chain
TTC Next Dividend Date
PRXG Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.