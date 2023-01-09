Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

January 09, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 5.42% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,887,574 worth of CNXC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:

CNXC — last trade: $136.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/12/2022 Andre S. Valentine Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $126.99 $317,475
07/29/2022 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 400 $134.63 $53,852

And Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), the #10 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,431,683 worth of VNT, which represents approximately 4.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VNT is detailed in the table below:

VNT — last trade: $20.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2022 Kathryn K. Rowen SVP, Chief Leg & Admin Officer 1,500 $17.44 $26,160
11/04/2022 Anshooman Aga SVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,500 $17.51 $26,263
11/04/2022 Mark D. Morelli President and CEO 2,000 $17.42 $34,840
11/09/2022 Anshooman Aga SVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $18.52 $18,515
11/09/2022 Christopher J. Klein Director 2,000 $18.77 $37,532

