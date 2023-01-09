This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 5.42% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,887,574 worth of CNXC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:
CNXC — last trade: $136.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/12/2022
|Andre S. Valentine
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$126.99
|$317,475
|07/29/2022
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|400
|$134.63
|$53,852
And Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), the #10 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (Symbol: CSD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,431,683 worth of VNT, which represents approximately 4.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VNT is detailed in the table below:
VNT — last trade: $20.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2022
|Kathryn K. Rowen
|SVP, Chief Leg & Admin Officer
|1,500
|$17.44
|$26,160
|11/04/2022
|Anshooman Aga
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,500
|$17.51
|$26,263
|11/04/2022
|Mark D. Morelli
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$17.42
|$34,840
|11/09/2022
|Anshooman Aga
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$18.52
|$18,515
|11/09/2022
|Christopher J. Klein
|Director
|2,000
|$18.77
|$37,532
