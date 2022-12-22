This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), which makes up 0.84% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $446,934 worth of ADBE, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE:
ADBE — last trade: $341.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/22/2022
|Daniel Durn
|EVP & CFO
|3,250
|$288.11
|$936,358
|09/27/2022
|David A. Ricks
|Director
|1,200
|$280.56
|$336,672
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), the #64 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $427,605 worth of UAL, which represents approximately 0.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UAL is detailed in the table below:
UAL — last trade: $39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/26/2022
|Edward Shapiro
|Director
|50,000
|$35.74
|$1,787,022
|12/15/2022
|James A. C. Kennedy
|Director
|5,000
|$39.33
|$196,635
|12/14/2022
|Edward Shapiro
|Director
|25,000
|$39.79
|$994,725
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SDY
BAF Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TLP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.