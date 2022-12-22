Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

December 22, 2022 — 09:51 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), which makes up 0.84% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $446,934 worth of ADBE, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE:

ADBE — last trade: $341.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/22/2022 Daniel Durn EVP & CFO 3,250 $288.11 $936,358
09/27/2022 David A. Ricks Director 1,200 $280.56 $336,672

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), the #64 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $427,605 worth of UAL, which represents approximately 0.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UAL is detailed in the table below:

UAL — last trade: $39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/26/2022 Edward Shapiro Director 50,000 $35.74 $1,787,022
12/15/2022 James A. C. Kennedy Director 5,000 $39.33 $196,635
12/14/2022 Edward Shapiro Director 25,000 $39.79 $994,725

