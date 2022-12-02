This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,257,575 worth of CIVI, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIVI:
CIVI — last trade: $65.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2022
|M. Christopher Doyle
|President & CEO
|33,623
|$59.66
|$2,005,797
|09/12/2022
|Travis L. Counts
|Chief Legal Officer & Sec.
|3,556
|$65.94
|$234,471
And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #45 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,085,029 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:
MAC — last trade: $12.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2022
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$9.49
|$237,250
|06/10/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|40,000
|$10.28
|$411,360
|06/30/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|60,000
|$8.75
|$525,000
|09/19/2022
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|22,200
|$8.98
|$199,423
|09/19/2022
|Doug J. Healey
|Senior EVP, Head of Leasing
|2,800
|$8.92
|$24,976
|09/23/2022
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,820
|$7.77
|$99,560
|09/23/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|50,000
|$7.98
|$399,000
|09/26/2022
|Kenneth Volk
|EVP, Business Development
|10,000
|$7.58
|$75,750
|09/26/2022
|Scott W. Kingsmore
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$7.54
|$30,180
