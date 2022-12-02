Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

December 02, 2022 — 10:39 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,257,575 worth of CIVI, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIVI:

CIVI — last trade: $65.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/10/2022 M. Christopher Doyle President & CEO 33,623 $59.66 $2,005,797
09/12/2022 Travis L. Counts Chief Legal Officer & Sec. 3,556 $65.94 $234,471

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #45 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,085,029 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

MAC — last trade: $12.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/13/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $9.49 $237,250
06/10/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 40,000 $10.28 $411,360
06/30/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 60,000 $8.75 $525,000
09/19/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 22,200 $8.98 $199,423
09/19/2022 Doug J. Healey Senior EVP, Head of Leasing 2,800 $8.92 $24,976
09/23/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 12,820 $7.77 $99,560
09/23/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 50,000 $7.98 $399,000
09/26/2022 Kenneth Volk EVP, Business Development 10,000 $7.58 $75,750
09/26/2022 Scott W. Kingsmore Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $7.54 $30,180

