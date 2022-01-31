This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 1.83% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,950,694 worth of KMPR, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:
KMPR — last trade: $59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2021
|Stuart B. Parker
|Director
|25,000
|$61.62
|$1,540,570
|08/06/2021
|Robert Joseph Joyce
|Director
|250
|$65.36
|$16,340
|08/11/2021
|Robert Joseph Joyce
|Director
|250
|$67.00
|$16,750
|09/09/2021
|George N. Cochran
|Director
|1,500
|$66.17
|$99,250
|11/26/2021
|Robert Joseph Joyce
|Director
|500
|$57.71
|$28,854
|12/10/2021
|George N. Cochran
|Director
|1,000
|$52.68
|$52,680
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,060,751 worth of THO, which represents approximately 1.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at THO is detailed in the table below:
THO — last trade: $91.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2021
|Peter Busch Orthwein
|Director
|10,000
|$103.41
|$1,034,100
|12/27/2021
|Amelia Huntington
|Director
|500
|$100.89
|$50,445
|01/04/2022
|Andrew E. Graves
|Director
|2,000
|$104.74
|$209,480
|01/14/2022
|Peter Busch Orthwein
|Director
|10,000
|$98.54
|$985,384
