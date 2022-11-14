This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) shows an impressive 19.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 2.75% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,470,338 worth of CMP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

CMP — last trade: $44.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/16/2022 Lori A. Walker Director 600 $43.71 $26,226
06/15/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,330 $37.48 $49,848
06/15/2022 Mary L. Frontczak Chief Legal & Admin. Officer 1,000 $37.03 $37,030
06/16/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $33.41 $167,050
06/16/2022 James D. Standen Chief Commercial Officer 2,000 $32.15 $64,300
06/17/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,450 $34.21 $49,604

