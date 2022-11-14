This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) shows an impressive 19.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 2.75% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,470,338 worth of CMP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:
CMP — last trade: $44.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2022
|Lori A. Walker
|Director
|600
|$43.71
|$26,226
|06/15/2022
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|1,330
|$37.48
|$49,848
|06/15/2022
|Mary L. Frontczak
|Chief Legal & Admin. Officer
|1,000
|$37.03
|$37,030
|06/16/2022
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|5,000
|$33.41
|$167,050
|06/16/2022
|James D. Standen
|Chief Commercial Officer
|2,000
|$32.15
|$64,300
|06/17/2022
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|1,450
|$34.21
|$49,604
