This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) shows an impressive 19.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 2.75% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,470,338 worth of CMP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

CMP — last trade: $44.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2022 Lori A. Walker Director 600 $43.71 $26,226 06/15/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,330 $37.48 $49,848 06/15/2022 Mary L. Frontczak Chief Legal & Admin. Officer 1,000 $37.03 $37,030 06/16/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $33.41 $167,050 06/16/2022 James D. Standen Chief Commercial Officer 2,000 $32.15 $64,300 06/17/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,450 $34.21 $49,604

