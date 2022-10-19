This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), which makes up 0.58% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,038,856 worth of CMTG, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMTG:
CMTG — last trade: $13.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/17/2022
|W. Edward Walter
|Director
|26,975
|$18.54
|$500,206
|09/21/2022
|Steven Leonard Richman
|Director
|1,000
|$14.73
|$14,730
And AZEK Co Inc (Symbol: AZEK), the #204 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $450,439 worth of AZEK, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZEK is detailed in the table below:
AZEK — last trade: $16.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2022
|Vernon J. Nagel
|Director
|5,000
|$18.89
|$94,450
|08/29/2022
|Vernon J. Nagel
|Director
|3,000
|$18.52
|$55,560
|09/02/2022
|Gary E. Hendrickson
|Director
|27,145
|$18.47
|$501,368
