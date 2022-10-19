This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), which makes up 0.58% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,038,856 worth of CMTG, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMTG:

CMTG — last trade: $13.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/17/2022 W. Edward Walter Director 26,975 $18.54 $500,206 09/21/2022 Steven Leonard Richman Director 1,000 $14.73 $14,730

And AZEK Co Inc (Symbol: AZEK), the #204 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $450,439 worth of AZEK, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZEK is detailed in the table below:

AZEK — last trade: $16.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2022 Vernon J. Nagel Director 5,000 $18.89 $94,450 08/29/2022 Vernon J. Nagel Director 3,000 $18.52 $55,560 09/02/2022 Gary E. Hendrickson Director 27,145 $18.47 $501,368

