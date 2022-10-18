This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), which makes up 1.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,395,494 worth of MC, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MC:

MC — last trade: $36.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2022 Harvey Gutman Director 1,000 $75.51 $75,510 05/13/2022 Robert C. Patent Director 1,000 $79.86 $79,859

And Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), the #92 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $735,115 worth of VBTX, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX is detailed in the table below:

VBTX — last trade: $29.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2022 John Sughrue Director 4,000 $33.52 $134,060 07/29/2022 Terry Earley Chief Financial Officer 1,180 $30.50 $35,990 08/31/2022 Michael Clayton Riebe Chief Credit Officer 700 $30.45 $21,315

