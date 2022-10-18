This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), which makes up 1.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,395,494 worth of MC, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MC:
MC — last trade: $36.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2022
|Harvey Gutman
|Director
|1,000
|$75.51
|$75,510
|05/13/2022
|Robert C. Patent
|Director
|1,000
|$79.86
|$79,859
And Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), the #92 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $735,115 worth of VBTX, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX is detailed in the table below:
VBTX — last trade: $29.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2022
|John Sughrue
|Director
|4,000
|$33.52
|$134,060
|07/29/2022
|Terry Earley
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,180
|$30.50
|$35,990
|08/31/2022
|Michael Clayton Riebe
|Chief Credit Officer
|700
|$30.45
|$21,315
