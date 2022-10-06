This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.28% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $603,316 worth of HBAN, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:
HBAN — last trade: $13.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/26/2022
|Richard H. King
|Director
|2,178
|$13.78
|$30,000
|04/25/2022
|David L. Porteous
|Director
|3,240
|$13.54
|$43,869
|04/26/2022
|Stephen D. Steinour
|President, CEO & Chairman
|14,234
|$13.98
|$198,959
|07/27/2022
|Gary Torgow
|Director
|19,382
|$12.90
|$249,975
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $549,090 worth of WAL, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAL is detailed in the table below:
WAL — last trade: $69.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|J. Kelly Ardrey Jr.
|Chief Accounting Officer
|3,000
|$78.67
|$236,010
|05/06/2022
|Bryan K. Segedi
|Director
|150
|$77.56
|$11,634
|05/12/2022
|J. Kelly Ardrey Jr.
|Chief Accounting Officer
|2,000
|$73.57
|$147,140
|06/10/2022
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|2,000
|$77.22
|$154,440
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.