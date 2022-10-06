Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.28% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $603,316 worth of HBAN, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $13.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/26/2022 Richard H. King Director 2,178 $13.78 $30,000
04/25/2022 David L. Porteous Director 3,240 $13.54 $43,869
04/26/2022 Stephen D. Steinour President, CEO & Chairman 14,234 $13.98 $198,959
07/27/2022 Gary Torgow Director 19,382 $12.90 $249,975

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $549,090 worth of WAL, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAL is detailed in the table below:

WAL — last trade: $69.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2022 J. Kelly Ardrey Jr. Chief Accounting Officer 3,000 $78.67 $236,010
05/06/2022 Bryan K. Segedi Director 150 $77.56 $11,634
05/12/2022 J. Kelly Ardrey Jr. Chief Accounting Officer 2,000 $73.57 $147,140
06/10/2022 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 2,000 $77.22 $154,440

