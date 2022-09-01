This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 0.91% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $613,770 worth of DAL, making it the #53 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:
DAL — last trade: $31.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/22/2022
|Greg Creed
|Director
|11,000
|$44.03
|$484,352
|07/14/2022
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|10,000
|$29.31
|$293,100
