This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 5.37% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,988,682 worth of HASI, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:
HASI — last trade: $42.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2022
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$37.18
|$111,540
|05/13/2022
|Jeffrey Eckel
|President and CEO
|2,668
|$37.41
|$99,810
|08/12/2022
|Jeffrey Eckel
|President and CEO
|2,300
|$43.75
|$100,625
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #7 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,116,245 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 4.94% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:
ABR — last trade: $15.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2022
|William C. Green
|Director
|2,500
|$17.47
|$43,675
|05/12/2022
|Melvin F. Lazar
|Director
|2,500
|$16.39
|$40,975
