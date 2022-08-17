Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 5.37% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,988,682 worth of HASI, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $42.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2022 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $37.18 $111,540
05/13/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 2,668 $37.41 $99,810
08/12/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 2,300 $43.75 $100,625

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #7 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,116,245 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 4.94% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:

ABR — last trade: $15.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/16/2022 William C. Green Director 2,500 $17.47 $43,675
05/12/2022 Melvin F. Lazar Director 2,500 $16.39 $40,975

