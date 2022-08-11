This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $159,165,860 worth of MKSI, making it the #186 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKSI:

MKSI — last trade: $116.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2022 Peter Cannone III Director 250 $120.06 $30,014 08/01/2022 Gerard G. Colella Director 1,000 $117.51 $117,510

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), the #264 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $133,571,511 worth of SOFI, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SOFI is detailed in the table below:

SOFI — last trade: $7.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $9.96 $149,458 03/07/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,350 $9.73 $149,300 03/10/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,873 $9.44 $149,879 03/11/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 16,704 $8.95 $149,446 03/16/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 17,375 $8.62 $149,799 03/17/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 34,000 $8.91 $303,008 03/14/2022 Micah Heavener Head of Operations 5,000 $7.99 $39,950 03/14/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 19,042 $7.85 $149,428 03/17/2022 Harvey M. Schwartz Director 58,000 $8.84 $512,581 05/13/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 39,000 $6.50 $253,500 05/13/2022 Harvey M. Schwartz Director 15,000 $6.50 $97,500 05/19/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 13,500 $7.79 $105,143 05/20/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 27,000 $7.32 $197,589 05/24/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 37,056 $6.72 $249,027 06/01/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 21,215 $7.07 $150,018 06/08/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 16,907 $6.65 $112,416 06/10/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 33,455 $5.98 $200,027 06/06/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 21,750 $6.90 $150,021 06/09/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 47,625 $6.30 $299,918 06/13/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 46,500 $5.37 $249,538 06/13/2022 Harvey M. Schwartz Director 53,500 $5.59 $299,065 06/16/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 53,540 $5.58 $298,973

