This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $159,165,860 worth of MKSI, making it the #186 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKSI:
MKSI — last trade: $116.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2022
|Peter Cannone III
|Director
|250
|$120.06
|$30,014
|08/01/2022
|Gerard G. Colella
|Director
|1,000
|$117.51
|$117,510
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), the #264 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $133,571,511 worth of SOFI, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SOFI is detailed in the table below:
SOFI — last trade: $7.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,000
|$9.96
|$149,458
|03/07/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,350
|$9.73
|$149,300
|03/10/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,873
|$9.44
|$149,879
|03/11/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|16,704
|$8.95
|$149,446
|03/16/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|17,375
|$8.62
|$149,799
|03/17/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|34,000
|$8.91
|$303,008
|03/14/2022
|Micah Heavener
|Head of Operations
|5,000
|$7.99
|$39,950
|03/14/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|19,042
|$7.85
|$149,428
|03/17/2022
|Harvey M. Schwartz
|Director
|58,000
|$8.84
|$512,581
|05/13/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|39,000
|$6.50
|$253,500
|05/13/2022
|Harvey M. Schwartz
|Director
|15,000
|$6.50
|$97,500
|05/19/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|13,500
|$7.79
|$105,143
|05/20/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|27,000
|$7.32
|$197,589
|05/24/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|37,056
|$6.72
|$249,027
|06/01/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|21,215
|$7.07
|$150,018
|06/08/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|16,907
|$6.65
|$112,416
|06/10/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|33,455
|$5.98
|$200,027
|06/06/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|21,750
|$6.90
|$150,021
|06/09/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|47,625
|$6.30
|$299,918
|06/13/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|46,500
|$5.37
|$249,538
|06/13/2022
|Harvey M. Schwartz
|Director
|53,500
|$5.59
|$299,065
|06/16/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|53,540
|$5.58
|$298,973
