This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), which makes up 0.34% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,173,432 worth of EPRT, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT:

EPRT — last trade: $23.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/13/2022 Peter M. Mavoides President and CEO 20,000 $20.68 $413,600 06/15/2022 Mark E. Patten Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,000 $20.76 $20,760

And Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), the #91 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,259,301 worth of FRG, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FRG is detailed in the table below:

FRG — last trade: $34.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Patrick A. Cozza Director 4,000 $41.00 $164,000 03/11/2022 Patrick A. Cozza Director 2,000 $42.50 $85,000 05/09/2022 Brian Randall Kahn Chief Executive Officer 100,000 $37.50 $3,750,000

