This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), which makes up 0.34% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,173,432 worth of EPRT, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT:
EPRT — last trade: $23.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2022
|Peter M. Mavoides
|President and CEO
|20,000
|$20.68
|$413,600
|06/15/2022
|Mark E. Patten
|Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,000
|$20.76
|$20,760
And Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), the #91 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,259,301 worth of FRG, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FRG is detailed in the table below:
FRG — last trade: $34.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Patrick A. Cozza
|Director
|4,000
|$41.00
|$164,000
|03/11/2022
|Patrick A. Cozza
|Director
|2,000
|$42.50
|$85,000
|05/09/2022
|Brian Randall Kahn
|Chief Executive Officer
|100,000
|$37.50
|$3,750,000
