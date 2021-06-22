This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXN) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), which makes up 6.22% of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,336,451 worth of CLR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLR:

CLR — last trade: $36.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/28/2020 Timothy Garth Taylor Director 5,917 $17.00 $100,603 06/16/2021 Harold Hamm Director 270,000 $36.53 $9,862,295

