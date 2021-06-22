This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXN) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), which makes up 6.22% of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,336,451 worth of CLR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLR:
CLR — last trade: $36.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/28/2020
|Timothy Garth Taylor
|Director
|5,917
|$17.00
|$100,603
|06/16/2021
|Harold Hamm
|Director
|270,000
|$36.53
|$9,862,295
