This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 0.17% of the Invesco S&P 500— Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $242,944 worth of HBI, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:
HBI — last trade: $19.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2021
|Joseph W. Cavaliere
|Group Pres., Global Innerwear
|16,650
|$17.98
|$299,367
|05/13/2021
|Cheryl K. Beebe
|Director
|5,000
|$19.17
|$95,846
|05/13/2021
|Joseph W. Cavaliere
|Group Pres., Global Innerwear
|13,675
|$18.76
|$256,543
