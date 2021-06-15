This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 0.17% of the Invesco S&P 500— Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $242,944 worth of HBI, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:

HBI — last trade: $19.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2021 Joseph W. Cavaliere Group Pres., Global Innerwear 16,650 $17.98 $299,367 05/13/2021 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 5,000 $19.17 $95,846 05/13/2021 Joseph W. Cavaliere Group Pres., Global Innerwear 13,675 $18.76 $256,543

