This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 1.50% of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $51,365,769 worth of HBI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:
HBI — last trade: $21.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|30,000
|$12.71
|$381,390
|11/09/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|50,000
|$12.73
|$636,600
|03/01/2021
|Joseph W. Cavaliere
|Group Pres., Global Innerwear
|16,650
|$17.98
|$299,367
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #9 largest holding among components of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,344,399 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 1.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:
SPG — last trade: $123.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/22/2021
|Marta R. Stewart
|Director
|314
|$71.89
|$22,572
|01/22/2021
|J. Albert Smith Jr.
|Director
|1,809
|$71.89
|$130,051
|01/22/2021
|Stefan M. Selig
|Director
|344
|$71.90
|$24,733
|01/22/2021
|Gary M. Rodkin
|Director
|451
|$71.88
|$32,417
|01/22/2021
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|1,282
|$71.90
|$92,172
|01/22/2021
|Allan B. Hubbard
|Director
|1,012
|$71.88
|$72,741
|01/22/2021
|Karen N. Horn
|Director
|1,418
|$71.90
|$101,950
|01/22/2021
|Larry C. Glasscock
|Director
|861
|$71.88
|$61,885
|01/22/2021
|Glyn Aeppel
|Director
|404
|$71.90
|$29,049
