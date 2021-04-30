This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 1.50% of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $51,365,769 worth of HBI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:

HBI — last trade: $21.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 30,000 $12.71 $381,390 11/09/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 50,000 $12.73 $636,600 03/01/2021 Joseph W. Cavaliere Group Pres., Global Innerwear 16,650 $17.98 $299,367

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #9 largest holding among components of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,344,399 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 1.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:

SPG — last trade: $123.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/22/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 314 $71.89 $22,572 01/22/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 1,809 $71.89 $130,051 01/22/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 344 $71.90 $24,733 01/22/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 451 $71.88 $32,417 01/22/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 1,282 $71.90 $92,172 01/22/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 1,012 $71.88 $72,741 01/22/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 1,418 $71.90 $101,950 01/22/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 861 $71.88 $61,885 01/22/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 404 $71.90 $29,049

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.