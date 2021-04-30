Markets
SPYD

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 1.50% of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $51,365,769 worth of HBI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:

HBI — last trade: $21.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 30,000 $12.71 $381,390
11/09/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 50,000 $12.73 $636,600
03/01/2021 Joseph W. Cavaliere Group Pres., Global Innerwear 16,650 $17.98 $299,367

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #9 largest holding among components of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,344,399 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 1.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:

SPG — last trade: $123.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/22/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 314 $71.89 $22,572
01/22/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 1,809 $71.89 $130,051
01/22/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 344 $71.90 $24,733
01/22/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 451 $71.88 $32,417
01/22/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 1,282 $71.90 $92,172
01/22/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 1,012 $71.88 $72,741
01/22/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 1,418 $71.90 $101,950
01/22/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 861 $71.88 $61,885
01/22/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 404 $71.90 $29,049

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPYD HBI SPG

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular