This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 5.35% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,535,342 worth of CCI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $155.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2020 J. Landis Martin Director 8,050 $161.19 $1,297,558 12/10/2020 J. Landis Martin Director 1,200 $157.11 $188,534 02/01/2021 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $164.15 $328,310 02/09/2021 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,500 $163.03 $244,548 03/01/2021 J. Landis Martin Director 7,765 $158.10 $1,227,642

And Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), the #61 largest holding among components of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $236,346 worth of PSXP, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP is detailed in the table below:

PSXP — last trade: $30.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/25/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 15,000 $21.70 $325,474 01/20/2021 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,445 $30.06 $43,437 01/20/2021 Mark Haney Director 1,445 $30.05 $43,422

