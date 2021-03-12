This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 5.35% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,535,342 worth of CCI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:
CCI — last trade: $155.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/27/2020
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|8,050
|$161.19
|$1,297,558
|12/10/2020
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|1,200
|$157.11
|$188,534
|02/01/2021
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|2,000
|$164.15
|$328,310
|02/09/2021
|Matthew Thornton III
|Director
|1,500
|$163.03
|$244,548
|03/01/2021
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|7,765
|$158.10
|$1,227,642
And Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), the #61 largest holding among components of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $236,346 worth of PSXP, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP is detailed in the table below:
PSXP — last trade: $30.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/25/2020
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|15,000
|$21.70
|$325,474
|01/20/2021
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|1,445
|$30.06
|$43,437
|01/20/2021
|Mark Haney
|Director
|1,445
|$30.05
|$43,422
