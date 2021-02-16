This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 4.55% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,796,956 worth of UGI, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:
UGI — last trade: $38.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2020
|Laurie Bergman
|VP, CAO & Corporate Controller
|598
|$33.38
|$19,961
|02/09/2021
|Ted A. Dosch
|Director
|10,000
|$37.46
|$374,631
