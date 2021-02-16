This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 4.55% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,796,956 worth of UGI, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:

UGI — last trade: $38.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2020 Laurie Bergman VP, CAO & Corporate Controller 598 $33.38 $19,961 02/09/2021 Ted A. Dosch Director 10,000 $37.46 $374,631

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.