This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,122,878 worth of CLNY, making it the #116 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:

CLNY — last trade: $4.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2020 Jacky Wu CFO & Treasurer 20,000 $2.48 $49,600
08/12/2020 Ronald M. Sanders Exec. VP - CLO & Secretary 75,000 $2.57 $192,788
08/14/2020 Marc C. Ganzi CEO & President 100,000 $2.70 $269,660
08/17/2020 Mark M. Hedstrom Chief Operating Officer 25,000 $2.80 $69,980

And Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM), the #134 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,096,879 worth of SUM, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SUM is detailed in the table below:

SUM — last trade: $19.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/04/2020 Anne P. Noonan President & CEO 66,000 $15.24 $1,005,840
12/18/2020 Joseph S. Cantie Director 5,100 $19.66 $100,242

