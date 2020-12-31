This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,122,878 worth of CLNY, making it the #116 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:
CLNY — last trade: $4.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2020
|Jacky Wu
|CFO & Treasurer
|20,000
|$2.48
|$49,600
|08/12/2020
|Ronald M. Sanders
|Exec. VP - CLO & Secretary
|75,000
|$2.57
|$192,788
|08/14/2020
|Marc C. Ganzi
|CEO & President
|100,000
|$2.70
|$269,660
|08/17/2020
|Mark M. Hedstrom
|Chief Operating Officer
|25,000
|$2.80
|$69,980
And Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM), the #134 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,096,879 worth of SUM, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SUM is detailed in the table below:
SUM — last trade: $19.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/04/2020
|Anne P. Noonan
|President & CEO
|66,000
|$15.24
|$1,005,840
|12/18/2020
|Joseph S. Cantie
|Director
|5,100
|$19.66
|$100,242
