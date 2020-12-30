This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $97,540 worth of IQV, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IQV:
IQV — last trade: $174.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2020
|Ronald E. Bruehlman
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$159.94
|$1,599,400
|12/24/2020
|John G. Danhakl
|Director
|63,451
|$176.95
|$11,227,654
