This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $97,540 worth of IQV, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IQV:

IQV — last trade: $174.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2020 Ronald E. Bruehlman See Remarks 10,000 $159.94 $1,599,400 12/24/2020 John G. Danhakl Director 63,451 $176.95 $11,227,654

