This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER), which makes up 2.82% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $701,774 worth of XPER, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XPER:

XPER — last trade: $20.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2020 David C. Habiger Director 7,530 $13.31 $100,239 08/27/2020 Christopher A. Seams Director 6,000 $13.49 $80,940 08/26/2020 Laura Durr Director 2,500 $13.28 $33,188 08/26/2020 Darcy Antonellis Director 4,542 $13.24 $60,126 08/31/2020 Jon Kirchner Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $12.58 $25,159 09/01/2020 David C. Habiger Director 5,932 $12.73 $75,536 09/03/2020 Daniel M. Moloney Director 4,000 $12.12 $48,500 09/02/2020 David C. Habiger Director 2,475 $12.12 $29,990 09/08/2020 Samir Armaly President, IP Licensing 2,132 $11.72 $25,000 09/04/2020 David C. Habiger Director 1,314 $11.44 $15,030

