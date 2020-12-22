This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER), which makes up 2.82% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $701,774 worth of XPER, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XPER:
XPER — last trade: $20.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2020
|David C. Habiger
|Director
|7,530
|$13.31
|$100,239
|08/27/2020
|Christopher A. Seams
|Director
|6,000
|$13.49
|$80,940
|08/26/2020
|Laura Durr
|Director
|2,500
|$13.28
|$33,188
|08/26/2020
|Darcy Antonellis
|Director
|4,542
|$13.24
|$60,126
|08/31/2020
|Jon Kirchner
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$12.58
|$25,159
|09/01/2020
|David C. Habiger
|Director
|5,932
|$12.73
|$75,536
|09/03/2020
|Daniel M. Moloney
|Director
|4,000
|$12.12
|$48,500
|09/02/2020
|David C. Habiger
|Director
|2,475
|$12.12
|$29,990
|09/08/2020
|Samir Armaly
|President, IP Licensing
|2,132
|$11.72
|$25,000
|09/04/2020
|David C. Habiger
|Director
|1,314
|$11.44
|$15,030
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.