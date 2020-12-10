This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.65% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,471,308 worth of SFNC, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:
SFNC — last trade: $21.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2020
|Steven A. Cosse
|Director
|10,000
|$16.63
|$166,300
|10/26/2020
|Robert A. Fehlman
|SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer
|3,000
|$17.42
|$52,260
And AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), the #117 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,902,150 worth of AZZ, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZZ is detailed in the table below:
AZZ — last trade: $47.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/15/2020
|Ken Lavelle
|President & GM - Electrical
|5,500
|$30.83
|$169,565
|07/14/2020
|Thomas E. Ferguson
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$28.94
|$289,376
