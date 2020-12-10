This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.65% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,471,308 worth of SFNC, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $21.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2020 Steven A. Cosse Director 10,000 $16.63 $166,300 10/26/2020 Robert A. Fehlman SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer 3,000 $17.42 $52,260

And AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), the #117 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,902,150 worth of AZZ, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZZ is detailed in the table below:

AZZ — last trade: $47.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/15/2020 Ken Lavelle President & GM - Electrical 5,500 $30.83 $169,565 07/14/2020 Thomas E. Ferguson President and CEO 10,000 $28.94 $289,376

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.