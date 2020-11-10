Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), which makes up 0.97% of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,221,213 worth of TDG, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TDG:

TDG — last trade: $568.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2020 Robert J. Small Director 113,804 $350.50 $39,888,688
05/13/2020 Robert J. Small Director 14,000 $328.37 $4,597,249
05/13/2020 Robert J. Small Director 104,921 $319.03 $33,473,061
05/13/2020 Robert J. Small Director 139,205 $339.26 $47,226,727
06/12/2020 Michael Graff Director 618 $448.07 $276,907
09/15/2020 Robert J. Small Director 133,310 $507.82 $67,697,886

And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #188 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,555,876 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:

DNB — last trade: $25.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/02/2020 Douglas K. Ammerman Director 11,300 $22.00 $248,600
07/02/2020 Richard N. Massey Director 100,000 $22.00 $2,200,000
07/02/2020 Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer 200,000 $22.00 $4,400,000
07/02/2020 Joseph A. Ill Reinhardt Chief Legal Officer 25,000 $22.00 $550,000
07/02/2020 Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer 25,000 $22.00 $550,000
07/02/2020 Stephen C. Daffron President 100,000 $22.00 $2,200,000
07/02/2020 Anthony Pietrontone Jr. Chief Accounting Officer 4,000 $22.00 $88,000
11/06/2020 Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer 38,000 $26.31 $999,780
11/06/2020 Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $26.39 $105,560

