This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), which makes up 0.97% of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,221,213 worth of TDG, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TDG:
TDG — last trade: $568.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|113,804
|$350.50
|$39,888,688
|05/13/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|14,000
|$328.37
|$4,597,249
|05/13/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|104,921
|$319.03
|$33,473,061
|05/13/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|139,205
|$339.26
|$47,226,727
|06/12/2020
|Michael Graff
|Director
|618
|$448.07
|$276,907
|09/15/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|133,310
|$507.82
|$67,697,886
And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #188 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,555,876 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:
DNB — last trade: $25.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/02/2020
|Douglas K. Ammerman
|Director
|11,300
|$22.00
|$248,600
|07/02/2020
|Richard N. Massey
|Director
|100,000
|$22.00
|$2,200,000
|07/02/2020
|Anthony M. Jabbour
|Chief Executive Officer
|200,000
|$22.00
|$4,400,000
|07/02/2020
|Joseph A. Ill Reinhardt
|Chief Legal Officer
|25,000
|$22.00
|$550,000
|07/02/2020
|Bryan T. Hipsher
|Chief Financial Officer
|25,000
|$22.00
|$550,000
|07/02/2020
|Stephen C. Daffron
|President
|100,000
|$22.00
|$2,200,000
|07/02/2020
|Anthony Pietrontone Jr.
|Chief Accounting Officer
|4,000
|$22.00
|$88,000
|11/06/2020
|Anthony M. Jabbour
|Chief Executive Officer
|38,000
|$26.31
|$999,780
|11/06/2020
|Bryan T. Hipsher
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$26.39
|$105,560
