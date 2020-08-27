This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $687,132 worth of CFG, making it the #188 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:
CFG — last trade: $25.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|5,000
|$32.35
|$161,750
|03/06/2020
|Leo I. Higdon Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$27.73
|$27,730
|03/11/2020
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|4,000
|$24.62
|$98,480
|03/10/2020
|Terrance Lillis
|Director
|1,000
|$24.46
|$24,460
|04/20/2020
|William P. Hankowsky
|Director
|10,000
|$20.56
|$205,600
|04/22/2020
|Charles John Koch
|Director
|25,000
|$19.53
|$488,200
|05/07/2020
|William P. Hankowsky
|Director
|165
|$21.25
|$3,506
And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), the #267 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $451,496 worth of DOV, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOV is detailed in the table below:
DOV — last trade: $111.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2020
|David J. Malinas
|SVP Operations
|500
|$93.35
|$46,675
|03/16/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|500
|$79.00
|$39,500
