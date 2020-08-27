This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $687,132 worth of CFG, making it the #188 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:

CFG — last trade: $25.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 5,000 $32.35 $161,750 03/06/2020 Leo I. Higdon Jr. Director 1,000 $27.73 $27,730 03/11/2020 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 4,000 $24.62 $98,480 03/10/2020 Terrance Lillis Director 1,000 $24.46 $24,460 04/20/2020 William P. Hankowsky Director 10,000 $20.56 $205,600 04/22/2020 Charles John Koch Director 25,000 $19.53 $488,200 05/07/2020 William P. Hankowsky Director 165 $21.25 $3,506

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), the #267 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $451,496 worth of DOV, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOV is detailed in the table below:

DOV — last trade: $111.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 David J. Malinas SVP Operations 500 $93.35 $46,675 03/16/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 500 $79.00 $39,500

