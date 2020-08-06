This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), which makes up 0.24% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,781,350 worth of ESNT, making it the #174 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESNT:

ESNT — last trade: $36.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 Robert Glanville Director 1,000 $46.50 $46,500 03/11/2020 Robert Glanville Director 1,000 $38.58 $38,580 05/28/2020 Mark Casale Chairman, CEO and President 50,000 $33.25 $1,662,500

And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), the #226 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $27,816,871 worth of CLH, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLH is detailed in the table below:

CLH — last trade: $63.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/23/2020 Robert Speights EVP (CHESI) 2,461 $40.62 $99,968 05/13/2020 Michael Louis Battles EVP and CFO 1,650 $46.45 $76,642 03/19/2020 Jeffrey Herbert Knapp EVP - HR (CHESI) 500 $32.80 $16,400

