This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), which makes up 0.24% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,781,350 worth of ESNT, making it the #174 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESNT:
ESNT — last trade: $36.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Robert Glanville
|Director
|1,000
|$46.50
|$46,500
|03/11/2020
|Robert Glanville
|Director
|1,000
|$38.58
|$38,580
|05/28/2020
|Mark Casale
|Chairman, CEO and President
|50,000
|$33.25
|$1,662,500
And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), the #226 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $27,816,871 worth of CLH, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLH is detailed in the table below:
CLH — last trade: $63.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/23/2020
|Robert Speights
|EVP (CHESI)
|2,461
|$40.62
|$99,968
|05/13/2020
|Michael Louis Battles
|EVP and CFO
|1,650
|$46.45
|$76,642
|03/19/2020
|Jeffrey Herbert Knapp
|EVP - HR (CHESI)
|500
|$32.80
|$16,400
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.