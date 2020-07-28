This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 1.41% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,381,119 worth of TSLA, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:
TSLA — last trade: $1539.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/14/2020
|Elon Musk
|CEO
|13,037
|$767.00
|$9,999,379
|02/14/2020
|Lawrence Joseph Ellison
|Director
|1,250
|$767.00
|$958,750
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), the #143 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,064,954 worth of ADM, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADM is detailed in the table below:
ADM — last trade: $42.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Francisco J. Sanchez
|Director
|1,370
|$36.95
|$50,622
|05/12/2020
|Pierre Dufour
|Director
|1,070
|$35.20
|$37,664
