This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), which makes up 0.14% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,775,475 worth of BCO, making it the #301 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BCO:

BCO — last trade: $43.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Douglas A. Pertz President and CEO 15,000 $79.98 $1,199,750
03/04/2020 Ronald James Domanico EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $80.15 $200,375
03/11/2020 George I. Stoeckert Director 2,000 $69.26 $138,519
03/13/2020 George I. Stoeckert Director 1,000 $58.04 $58,040
03/06/2020 Raphael J. Shemanski SVP 5,000 $79.00 $395,000
05/12/2020 Ronald James Domanico EVP, Chief Financial Officer 5,234 $38.02 $198,981
05/13/2020 Douglas A. Pertz President and CEO 5,000 $33.60 $168,000
05/13/2020 Raphael J. Shemanski SVP 2,000 $33.85 $67,700
05/13/2020 Douglas A. Pertz President and CEO 5,000 $35.00 $175,000
05/13/2020 Michael J. Herling Director 2,000 $33.56 $67,114
05/13/2020 Simon Davis SVP, CHRO 3,958 $36.10 $142,885
05/14/2020 Simon Davis SVP, CHRO 3,174 $33.82 $107,345

And Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT), the #317 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,292,093 worth of NGVT, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NGVT is detailed in the table below:

NGVT — last trade: $49.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2020 John C. Fortson EVP, CFO & Treasurer 2,290 $65.50 $149,995
02/06/2020 D. Michael Wilson President & CEO 7,500 $64.44 $483,332
03/03/2020 Richard B. Kelson Interim President & CEO 1,028 $48.57 $49,930
03/03/2020 Diane H. Gulyas Director 1,000 $50.40 $50,400
03/03/2020 Jean S. Blackwell Director 1,500 $48.72 $73,080
03/05/2020 Michael P. Smith EVP, President Perf Chemicals 3,000 $47.13 $141,390
03/05/2020 Frederick J. Lynch Director 5,000 $46.42 $232,100
03/11/2020 Luis M. Fernandez-moreno Director 5,050 $39.37 $198,818
03/12/2020 Phillip John Platt CAO & Corporate Controller 600 $34.75 $20,850

