This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), which makes up 0.14% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,775,475 worth of BCO, making it the #301 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BCO:
BCO — last trade: $43.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Douglas A. Pertz
|President and CEO
|15,000
|$79.98
|$1,199,750
|03/04/2020
|Ronald James Domanico
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$80.15
|$200,375
|03/11/2020
|George I. Stoeckert
|Director
|2,000
|$69.26
|$138,519
|03/13/2020
|George I. Stoeckert
|Director
|1,000
|$58.04
|$58,040
|03/06/2020
|Raphael J. Shemanski
|SVP
|5,000
|$79.00
|$395,000
|05/12/2020
|Ronald James Domanico
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|5,234
|$38.02
|$198,981
|05/13/2020
|Douglas A. Pertz
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$33.60
|$168,000
|05/13/2020
|Raphael J. Shemanski
|SVP
|2,000
|$33.85
|$67,700
|05/13/2020
|Douglas A. Pertz
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$35.00
|$175,000
|05/13/2020
|Michael J. Herling
|Director
|2,000
|$33.56
|$67,114
|05/13/2020
|Simon Davis
|SVP, CHRO
|3,958
|$36.10
|$142,885
|05/14/2020
|Simon Davis
|SVP, CHRO
|3,174
|$33.82
|$107,345
And Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT), the #317 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,292,093 worth of NGVT, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NGVT is detailed in the table below:
NGVT — last trade: $49.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|John C. Fortson
|EVP, CFO & Treasurer
|2,290
|$65.50
|$149,995
|02/06/2020
|D. Michael Wilson
|President & CEO
|7,500
|$64.44
|$483,332
|03/03/2020
|Richard B. Kelson
|Interim President & CEO
|1,028
|$48.57
|$49,930
|03/03/2020
|Diane H. Gulyas
|Director
|1,000
|$50.40
|$50,400
|03/03/2020
|Jean S. Blackwell
|Director
|1,500
|$48.72
|$73,080
|03/05/2020
|Michael P. Smith
|EVP, President Perf Chemicals
|3,000
|$47.13
|$141,390
|03/05/2020
|Frederick J. Lynch
|Director
|5,000
|$46.42
|$232,100
|03/11/2020
|Luis M. Fernandez-moreno
|Director
|5,050
|$39.37
|$198,818
|03/12/2020
|Phillip John Platt
|CAO & Corporate Controller
|600
|$34.75
|$20,850
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.