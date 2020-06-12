This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), which makes up 0.21% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $43,067 worth of F, making it the #102 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at F:

F — last trade: $6.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/12/2020 John C. Lechleiter Director 10,000 $8.14 $81,400 03/16/2020 John C. Lechleiter Director 20,000 $5.23 $104,576 04/30/2020 James D. Farley Jr. Chief Operating Officer 194,950 $5.13 $1,000,035

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), the #191 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $19,628 worth of URI, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at URI is detailed in the table below:

URI — last trade: $142.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Shiv Singh Director 600 $88.53 $53,120 03/13/2020 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $87.26 $436,310

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.