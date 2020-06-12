This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), which makes up 0.21% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $43,067 worth of F, making it the #102 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at F:
F — last trade: $6.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/12/2020
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|10,000
|$8.14
|$81,400
|03/16/2020
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|20,000
|$5.23
|$104,576
|04/30/2020
|James D. Farley Jr.
|Chief Operating Officer
|194,950
|$5.13
|$1,000,035
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), the #191 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $19,628 worth of URI, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at URI is detailed in the table below:
URI — last trade: $142.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Shiv Singh
|Director
|600
|$88.53
|$53,120
|03/13/2020
|Donald C. Roof
|Director
|5,000
|$87.26
|$436,310
