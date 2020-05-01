This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), which makes up 0.25% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,041,517 worth of TDG, making it the #81 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TDG:

TDG — last trade: $363.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2019 Halle Fine Terrion GC, CCO, Secretary 523 $571.03 $298,649 03/11/2020 Robert J. Small Director 54,047 $472.98 $25,563,019 03/10/2020 Robert J. Small Director 59,254 $476.26 $28,220,249 03/11/2020 Robert J. Small Director 244,223 $466.83 $114,011,696

