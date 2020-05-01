This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), which makes up 0.25% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,041,517 worth of TDG, making it the #81 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TDG:
TDG — last trade: $363.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2019
|Halle Fine Terrion
|GC, CCO, Secretary
|523
|$571.03
|$298,649
|03/11/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|54,047
|$472.98
|$25,563,019
|03/10/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|59,254
|$476.26
|$28,220,249
|03/11/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|244,223
|$466.83
|$114,011,696
