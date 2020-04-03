This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

KAR Auction Services Inc. (Symbol: KAR), which makes up 0.89% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $622,727 worth of KAR, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KAR:

KAR — last trade: $10.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/11/2019 Mark E. Hill Director 18,500 $21.50 $397,750 02/24/2020 Benjamin Skuy EVP of Intl Mrkts & Strat Init 7,000 $22.45 $157,150 02/24/2020 David Didomenico Director 10,000 $21.77 $217,700 03/06/2020 Eric M. Loughmiller EVP & CFO 49,150 $18.34 $901,411 03/09/2020 James P. Hallett Chief Executive Officer 59,255 $16.88 $1,000,224 03/09/2020 Charles S. Coleman SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary 2,950 $16.90 $49,855

And SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), the #41 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $465,081 worth of SJW, which represents approximately 0.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SJW is detailed in the table below:

SJW — last trade: $55.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2019 Robert A. Van Valer Director 7,500 $67.21 $504,110 03/04/2020 Mary Ann Hanley Director 345 $65.28 $22,522

