This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

KAR Auction Services Inc. (Symbol: KAR), which makes up 0.89% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $622,727 worth of KAR, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KAR:
KAR — last trade: $10.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2019
|Mark E. Hill
|Director
|18,500
|$21.50
|$397,750
|02/24/2020
|Benjamin Skuy
|EVP of Intl Mrkts & Strat Init
|7,000
|$22.45
|$157,150
|02/24/2020
|David Didomenico
|Director
|10,000
|$21.77
|$217,700
|03/06/2020
|Eric M. Loughmiller
|EVP & CFO
|49,150
|$18.34
|$901,411
|03/09/2020
|James P. Hallett
|Chief Executive Officer
|59,255
|$16.88
|$1,000,224
|03/09/2020
|Charles S. Coleman
|SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary
|2,950
|$16.90
|$49,855
And SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), the #41 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $465,081 worth of SJW, which represents approximately 0.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SJW is detailed in the table below:
SJW — last trade: $55.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2019
|Robert A. Van Valer
|Director
|7,500
|$67.21
|$504,110
|03/04/2020
|Mary Ann Hanley
|Director
|345
|$65.28
|$22,522
