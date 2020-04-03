Markets
KAR

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

KAR Auction Services Inc. (Symbol: KAR), which makes up 0.89% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $622,727 worth of KAR, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KAR:

KAR — last trade: $10.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/11/2019 Mark E. Hill Director 18,500 $21.50 $397,750
02/24/2020 Benjamin Skuy EVP of Intl Mrkts & Strat Init 7,000 $22.45 $157,150
02/24/2020 David Didomenico Director 10,000 $21.77 $217,700
03/06/2020 Eric M. Loughmiller EVP & CFO 49,150 $18.34 $901,411
03/09/2020 James P. Hallett Chief Executive Officer 59,255 $16.88 $1,000,224
03/09/2020 Charles S. Coleman SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary 2,950 $16.90 $49,855

And SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), the #41 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $465,081 worth of SJW, which represents approximately 0.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SJW is detailed in the table below:

SJW — last trade: $55.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2019 Robert A. Van Valer Director 7,500 $67.21 $504,110
03/04/2020 Mary Ann Hanley Director 345 $65.28 $22,522

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KAR SJW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular