This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $42,567,253 worth of HBAN, making it the #135 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $11.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/27/2020 Richard W. Neu Director 5,900 $13.52 $79,765
02/26/2020 Stephen D. Steinour President, CEO & Chairman 18,750 $13.02 $244,071

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), the #166 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,031,361 worth of DAL, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DAL is detailed in the table below:

DAL — last trade: $45.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/28/2020 Michael P. Huerta Director 1,025 $57.38 $58,817
02/25/2020 David S. Taylor Director 4,000 $52.49 $209,974
02/27/2020 David S. Taylor Director 1,000 $46.26 $46,260
02/27/2020 Hathaway Inc Berkshire 976,507 $46.40 $45,308,489

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

