This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $42,567,253 worth of HBAN, making it the #135 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:
HBAN — last trade: $11.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Richard W. Neu
|Director
|5,900
|$13.52
|$79,765
|02/26/2020
|Stephen D. Steinour
|President, CEO & Chairman
|18,750
|$13.02
|$244,071
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), the #166 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,031,361 worth of DAL, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DAL is detailed in the table below:
DAL — last trade: $45.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/28/2020
|Michael P. Huerta
|Director
|1,025
|$57.38
|$58,817
|02/25/2020
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|4,000
|$52.49
|$209,974
|02/27/2020
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|1,000
|$46.26
|$46,260
|02/27/2020
|Hathaway Inc Berkshire
|976,507
|$46.40
|$45,308,489
