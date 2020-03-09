This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.18% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,102,300 worth of VST, making it the #106 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $20.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$20.21
|$404,240
|03/03/2020
|Paul M. Barbas
|Director
|9,925
|$20.26
|$201,075
|03/03/2020
|John R. Sult
|Director
|5,000
|$20.50
|$102,524
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), the #130 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,672,326 worth of AAL, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAL is detailed in the table below:
AAL — last trade: $15.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/28/2019
|James F. Albaugh
|Director
|10,000
|$31.41
|$314,070
|02/24/2020
|John T. Cahill
|Director
|25,000
|$25.14
|$628,378
|02/28/2020
|John T. Cahill
|Director
|25,000
|$18.96
|$474,125
|02/28/2020
|Michael J. Embler
|Director
|4,000
|$19.33
|$77,312
