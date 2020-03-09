Markets
VST

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.18% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,102,300 worth of VST, making it the #106 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $20.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $20.21 $404,240
03/03/2020 Paul M. Barbas Director 9,925 $20.26 $201,075
03/03/2020 John R. Sult Director 5,000 $20.50 $102,524

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), the #130 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,672,326 worth of AAL, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAL is detailed in the table below:

AAL — last trade: $15.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/28/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 10,000 $31.41 $314,070
02/24/2020 John T. Cahill Director 25,000 $25.14 $628,378
02/28/2020 John T. Cahill Director 25,000 $18.96 $474,125
02/28/2020 Michael J. Embler Director 4,000 $19.33 $77,312

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VST AAL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular