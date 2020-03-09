This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.18% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,102,300 worth of VST, making it the #106 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $20.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $20.21 $404,240 03/03/2020 Paul M. Barbas Director 9,925 $20.26 $201,075 03/03/2020 John R. Sult Director 5,000 $20.50 $102,524

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), the #130 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,672,326 worth of AAL, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAL is detailed in the table below:

AAL — last trade: $15.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/28/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 10,000 $31.41 $314,070 02/24/2020 John T. Cahill Director 25,000 $25.14 $628,378 02/28/2020 John T. Cahill Director 25,000 $18.96 $474,125 02/28/2020 Michael J. Embler Director 4,000 $19.33 $77,312

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.