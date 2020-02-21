This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), which makes up 2.66% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $793,968 worth of AMG, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMG:
AMG — last trade: $88.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2019
|Samuel T. Byrne
|Director
|6,589
|$88.77
|$584,906
|02/18/2020
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$83.13
|$831,300
|02/20/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|2,500
|$87.67
|$219,175
