This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), which makes up 2.66% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $793,968 worth of AMG, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMG:

AMG — last trade: $88.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/13/2019 Samuel T. Byrne Director 6,589 $88.77 $584,906 02/18/2020 Jay C. Horgen President and CEO 10,000 $83.13 $831,300 02/20/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 2,500 $87.67 $219,175

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.