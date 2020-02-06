This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $882,235 worth of SMPL, making it the #134 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SMPL:
SMPL — last trade: $25.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2019
|Joseph Scalzo
|CEO and President
|16,330
|$24.42
|$398,779
|11/08/2019
|James M. Kilts
|Director
|313
|$23.82
|$7,456
|11/13/2019
|James M. Kilts
|Director
|70,000
|$24.62
|$1,723,400
|01/14/2020
|James M. Kilts
|Director
|600
|$23.11
|$13,868
|01/14/2020
|Nomi Ghez
|Director
|21,275
|$23.27
|$495,159
|01/14/2020
|Todd E. Cunfer
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$23.30
|$116,502
|01/29/2020
|Clayton C. Daley Jr.
|Director
|686
|$23.89
|$16,389
|02/03/2020
|Brian K. Ratzan
|Director
|10,000
|$22.98
|$229,793
And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #257 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $575,904 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:
LGND — last trade: $92.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/03/2019
|Matthew E. Korenberg
|EVP,Finance & Strategy and CFO
|500
|$86.18
|$43,091
|09/03/2019
|Jason Aryeh
|Director
|750
|$87.01
|$65,258
