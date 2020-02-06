This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $882,235 worth of SMPL, making it the #134 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SMPL:

SMPL — last trade: $25.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/11/2019 Joseph Scalzo CEO and President 16,330 $24.42 $398,779 11/08/2019 James M. Kilts Director 313 $23.82 $7,456 11/13/2019 James M. Kilts Director 70,000 $24.62 $1,723,400 01/14/2020 James M. Kilts Director 600 $23.11 $13,868 01/14/2020 Nomi Ghez Director 21,275 $23.27 $495,159 01/14/2020 Todd E. Cunfer Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $23.30 $116,502 01/29/2020 Clayton C. Daley Jr. Director 686 $23.89 $16,389 02/03/2020 Brian K. Ratzan Director 10,000 $22.98 $229,793

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #257 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $575,904 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:

LGND — last trade: $92.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/03/2019 Matthew E. Korenberg EVP,Finance & Strategy and CFO 500 $86.18 $43,091 09/03/2019 Jason Aryeh Director 750 $87.01 $65,258

