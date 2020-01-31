This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 2.44% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $587,343 worth of CHDN, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:
CHDN — last trade: $146.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2019
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|300
|$124.77
|$37,430
|11/07/2019
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$123.16
|$123,160
And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), the #26 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (BJK), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $322,815 worth of PENN, which represents approximately 1.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PENN is detailed in the table below:
PENN — last trade: $30.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2019
|David A. Handler
|Director
|30,000
|$17.68
|$530,400
|08/08/2019
|Jane Scaccetti
|Director
|2,500
|$17.73
|$44,325
|08/14/2019
|David A. Handler
|Director
|10,000
|$17.00
|$170,000
|08/14/2019
|Saul Reibstein
|Director
|3,000
|$17.30
|$51,900
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.