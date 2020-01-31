This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 2.44% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $587,343 worth of CHDN, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:

CHDN — last trade: $146.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2019 R. Alex Rankin Director 300 $124.77 $37,430 11/07/2019 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $123.16 $123,160

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), the #26 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (BJK), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $322,815 worth of PENN, which represents approximately 1.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PENN is detailed in the table below:

PENN — last trade: $30.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2019 David A. Handler Director 30,000 $17.68 $530,400 08/08/2019 Jane Scaccetti Director 2,500 $17.73 $44,325 08/14/2019 David A. Handler Director 10,000 $17.00 $170,000 08/14/2019 Saul Reibstein Director 3,000 $17.30 $51,900

