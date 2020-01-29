This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 0.44% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,760,753 worth of UNVR, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNVR:

UNVR — last trade: $22.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2019 Christopher D. Pappas Director 5,000 $19.44 $97,200 08/08/2019 Rhonda Germany Ballintyn Director 4,878 $20.64 $100,682 08/09/2019 Joan A. Braca Director 5,000 $20.65 $103,240 08/07/2019 David Jukes President, COO 5,000 $19.44 $97,200 08/07/2019 Stephen D. Newlin Executive Chairman 3,200 $19.73 $63,134 08/07/2019 Daniel P. Doheny Director 5,000 $19.47 $97,350 08/13/2019 William S. Stavropoulos Director 5,118 $19.55 $100,072

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), the #115 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,553,803 worth of ESI, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESI is detailed in the table below:

ESI — last trade: $11.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2019 Benjamin Gliklich Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $9.54 $71,525 08/14/2019 John Edward Capps EVP, General Counsel & Sec. 10,000 $9.00 $90,000 08/13/2019 Scot Benson President & COO 10,000 $9.37 $93,720

