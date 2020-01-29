This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 0.44% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,760,753 worth of UNVR, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNVR:
UNVR — last trade: $22.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2019
|Christopher D. Pappas
|Director
|5,000
|$19.44
|$97,200
|08/08/2019
|Rhonda Germany Ballintyn
|Director
|4,878
|$20.64
|$100,682
|08/09/2019
|Joan A. Braca
|Director
|5,000
|$20.65
|$103,240
|08/07/2019
|David Jukes
|President, COO
|5,000
|$19.44
|$97,200
|08/07/2019
|Stephen D. Newlin
|Executive Chairman
|3,200
|$19.73
|$63,134
|08/07/2019
|Daniel P. Doheny
|Director
|5,000
|$19.47
|$97,350
|08/13/2019
|William S. Stavropoulos
|Director
|5,118
|$19.55
|$100,072
And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), the #115 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,553,803 worth of ESI, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESI is detailed in the table below:
ESI — last trade: $11.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2019
|Benjamin Gliklich
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$9.54
|$71,525
|08/14/2019
|John Edward Capps
|EVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|10,000
|$9.00
|$90,000
|08/13/2019
|Scot Benson
|President & COO
|10,000
|$9.37
|$93,720
