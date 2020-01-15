This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 5.79% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,472,680 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:
MGM — last trade: $33.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/22/2019
|Atif Rafiq
|President, Commercial & Growth
|8,761
|$28.55
|$250,097
|11/04/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|79,000
|$29.43
|$2,324,867
|11/15/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|295,000
|$31.21
|$9,205,800
