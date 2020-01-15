This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 5.79% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,472,680 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:

MGM — last trade: $33.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/22/2019 Atif Rafiq President, Commercial & Growth 8,761 $28.55 $250,097 11/04/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 79,000 $29.43 $2,324,867 11/15/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 295,000 $31.21 $9,205,800

