This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), which makes up 0.82% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,961,816 worth of NBL, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBL:

NBL — last trade: $22.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/03/2019 Scott D. Urban Director 15,000 $20.38 $305,643 12/04/2019 David L. Stover CEO & Director 12,000 $20.92 $251,084

And Centennial Resource Development Inc (Symbol: CDEV), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,689,434 worth of CDEV, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDEV is detailed in the table below:

CDEV — last trade: $4.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2019 George S. Glyphis VP, Chief Financial Officer 50,000 $4.69 $234,705 11/11/2019 Steven J. Shapiro Director 50,000 $3.42 $171,125 11/13/2019 George S. Glyphis VP, Chief Financial Officer 37,500 $3.35 $125,571 11/18/2019 George S. Glyphis VP, Chief Financial Officer 37,500 $3.14 $117,757 11/15/2019 Mark G. Papa Chief Executive Officer 100,000 $3.44 $343,600 12/03/2019 Davis O. O'connor VP, General Counsel 10,000 $3.03 $30,291

