Markets
NBL

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), which makes up 0.82% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,961,816 worth of NBL, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBL:

NBL — last trade: $22.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/03/2019 Scott D. Urban Director 15,000 $20.38 $305,643
12/04/2019 David L. Stover CEO & Director 12,000 $20.92 $251,084

And Centennial Resource Development Inc (Symbol: CDEV), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,689,434 worth of CDEV, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDEV is detailed in the table below:

CDEV — last trade: $4.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2019 George S. Glyphis VP, Chief Financial Officer 50,000 $4.69 $234,705
11/11/2019 Steven J. Shapiro Director 50,000 $3.42 $171,125
11/13/2019 George S. Glyphis VP, Chief Financial Officer 37,500 $3.35 $125,571
11/18/2019 George S. Glyphis VP, Chief Financial Officer 37,500 $3.14 $117,757
11/15/2019 Mark G. Papa Chief Executive Officer 100,000 $3.44 $343,600
12/03/2019 Davis O. O'connor VP, General Counsel 10,000 $3.03 $30,291

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBL CDEV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular