This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), which makes up 0.82% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,961,816 worth of NBL, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBL:
NBL — last trade: $22.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/03/2019
|Scott D. Urban
|Director
|15,000
|$20.38
|$305,643
|12/04/2019
|David L. Stover
|CEO & Director
|12,000
|$20.92
|$251,084
And Centennial Resource Development Inc (Symbol: CDEV), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,689,434 worth of CDEV, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDEV is detailed in the table below:
CDEV — last trade: $4.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2019
|George S. Glyphis
|VP, Chief Financial Officer
|50,000
|$4.69
|$234,705
|11/11/2019
|Steven J. Shapiro
|Director
|50,000
|$3.42
|$171,125
|11/13/2019
|George S. Glyphis
|VP, Chief Financial Officer
|37,500
|$3.35
|$125,571
|11/18/2019
|George S. Glyphis
|VP, Chief Financial Officer
|37,500
|$3.14
|$117,757
|11/15/2019
|Mark G. Papa
|Chief Executive Officer
|100,000
|$3.44
|$343,600
|12/03/2019
|Davis O. O'connor
|VP, General Counsel
|10,000
|$3.03
|$30,291
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.