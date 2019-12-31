This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $808,645 worth of MCY, making it the #145 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MCY:

MCY — last trade: $48.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2019 George Gwyer Braunegg Director 525 $47.35 $24,859 11/12/2019 Joshua Eric Little Director 250 $48.95 $12,238

And Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF), the #236 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $156,055 worth of CPF, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CPF is detailed in the table below:

CPF — last trade: $29.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/29/2019 Agnes Catherine Ngo President 8,550 $29.65 $253,508 07/29/2019 Paul K. Yonamine Chairman & CEO 8,627 $29.65 $255,791

