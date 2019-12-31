This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $808,645 worth of MCY, making it the #145 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MCY:
MCY — last trade: $48.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/31/2019
|George Gwyer Braunegg
|Director
|525
|$47.35
|$24,859
|11/12/2019
|Joshua Eric Little
|Director
|250
|$48.95
|$12,238
And Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF), the #236 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $156,055 worth of CPF, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CPF is detailed in the table below:
CPF — last trade: $29.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/29/2019
|Agnes Catherine Ngo
|President
|8,550
|$29.65
|$253,508
|07/29/2019
|Paul K. Yonamine
|Chairman & CEO
|8,627
|$29.65
|$255,791
