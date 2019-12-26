This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), which makes up 0.86% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,702,316 worth of MOS, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MOS:
MOS — last trade: $21.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2019
|Cheryl K. Beebe
|Director
|12,998
|$19.21
|$249,692
|09/10/2019
|William T. Monahan
|Director
|2,360
|$21.14
|$49,902
And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #35 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,176,641 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:
SEE — last trade: $40.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2019
|James M. Sullivan
|Senior VP & CFO
|5,000
|$38.75
|$193,750
|11/08/2019
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$39.90
|$199,520
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.