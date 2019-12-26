Markets
MOS

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), which makes up 0.86% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,702,316 worth of MOS, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MOS:

MOS — last trade: $21.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2019 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 12,998 $19.21 $249,692
09/10/2019 William T. Monahan Director 2,360 $21.14 $49,902

And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #35 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,176,641 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:

SEE — last trade: $40.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2019 James M. Sullivan Senior VP & CFO 5,000 $38.75 $193,750
11/08/2019 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 5,000 $39.90 $199,520

Most Popular