Markets
NWL

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), which makes up 0.86% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,094,970 worth of NWL, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWL:

NWL — last trade: $18.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2019 Michael Todman Director 5,000 $15.76 $78,800
11/07/2019 James Craigie Director 12,500 $20.00 $250,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular