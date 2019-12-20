This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), which makes up 0.86% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,094,970 worth of NWL, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWL:
NWL — last trade: $18.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Michael Todman
|Director
|5,000
|$15.76
|$78,800
|11/07/2019
|James Craigie
|Director
|12,500
|$20.00
|$250,000
