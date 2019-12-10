This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), which makes up 1.27% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,171,602 worth of KHC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KHC:
KHC — last trade: $31.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/16/2019
|Jorge P. Lemann
|Director
|3,496,503
|$28.60
|$99,999,986
|09/18/2019
|Alexandre Van Damme
|Director
|250,000
|$28.45
|$7,112,500
And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), the #18 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $55,830,970 worth of CI, which represents approximately 1.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CI is detailed in the table below:
CI — last trade: $195.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/16/2019
|Jorge P. Lemann
|Director
|3,496,503
|$28.60
|$99,999,986
|09/09/2019
|David Cordani
|President & CEO
|32,509
|$155.17
|$5,044,422
|09/18/2019
|Alexandre Van Damme
|Director
|250,000
|$28.45
|$7,112,500
|12/03/2019
|Eric J. Foss
|Director
|10,200
|$195.41
|$1,993,165
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.