This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), which makes up 1.27% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,171,602 worth of KHC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KHC:

KHC — last trade: $31.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/16/2019 Jorge P. Lemann Director 3,496,503 $28.60 $99,999,986
09/18/2019 Alexandre Van Damme Director 250,000 $28.45 $7,112,500

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), the #18 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $55,830,970 worth of CI, which represents approximately 1.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CI is detailed in the table below:

CI — last trade: $195.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/09/2019 David Cordani President & CEO 32,509 $155.17 $5,044,422
12/03/2019 Eric J. Foss Director 10,200 $195.41 $1,993,165

