This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 0.97% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (Symbol: DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,989,545 worth of FAST, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:
FAST — last trade: $36.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/18/2019
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|1,104
|$30.13
|$33,264
|08/01/2019
|Daniel L. Johnson
|Director
|2,500
|$30.49
|$76,218
|08/05/2019
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|1,000
|$28.99
|$28,990
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.