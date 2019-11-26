Markets
DTN

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 0.97% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (Symbol: DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,989,545 worth of FAST, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:

FAST — last trade: $36.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/18/2019 Michael J. Ancius Director 1,104 $30.13 $33,264
08/01/2019 Daniel L. Johnson Director 2,500 $30.49 $76,218
08/05/2019 Michael J. Ancius Director 1,000 $28.99 $28,990

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DTN FAST

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular