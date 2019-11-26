This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 0.97% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (Symbol: DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,989,545 worth of FAST, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:

FAST — last trade: $36.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/18/2019 Michael J. Ancius Director 1,104 $30.13 $33,264 08/01/2019 Daniel L. Johnson Director 2,500 $30.49 $76,218 08/05/2019 Michael J. Ancius Director 1,000 $28.99 $28,990

