This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), which makes up 1.84% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,080,435 worth of MA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MA:
MA — last trade: $276.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2019
|Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla
|Director
|1,500
|$275.71
|$413,560
|08/12/2019
|Richard K. Davis
|Director
|1,735
|$270.09
|$468,603
And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), the #72 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $222,281 worth of BMY, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BMY is detailed in the table below:
BMY — last trade: $52.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2019
|Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla
|Director
|1,500
|$275.71
|$413,560
|05/16/2019
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|5,000
|$47.29
|$236,440
|08/12/2019
|Richard K. Davis
|Director
|1,735
|$270.09
|$468,603
|07/31/2019
|Robert J. Bertolini
|Director
|11,000
|$44.72
|$491,920
