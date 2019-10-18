Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), which makes up 1.84% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,080,435 worth of MA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MA:

MA — last trade: $276.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2019 Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Director 1,500 $275.71 $413,560
08/12/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 1,735 $270.09 $468,603

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), the #72 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $222,281 worth of BMY, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BMY is detailed in the table below:

BMY — last trade: $52.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

