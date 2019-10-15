This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

3M Co (Symbol: MMM), which makes up 3.99% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,318,300 worth of MMM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMM:
MMM — last trade: $160.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|1,000
|$179.60
|$179,600
|05/09/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|1,000
|$176.26
|$176,260
|05/17/2019
|David B. Dillon
|Director
|1,200
|$169.50
|$203,400
