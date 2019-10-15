Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

3M Co (Symbol: MMM), which makes up 3.99% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,318,300 worth of MMM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMM:

MMM — last trade: $160.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $179.60 $179,600
05/09/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $176.26 $176,260
05/17/2019 David B. Dillon Director 1,200 $169.50 $203,400

