This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), which makes up 0.06% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $879,367 worth of MOS, making it the #270 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MOS:

MOS — last trade: $20.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2019 James Calvin O'rourke President & CEO 10,000 $24.03 $240,300 05/10/2019 Emery N. Koenig Director 2,089 $23.95 $50,022 05/10/2019 Mark J. Isaacson SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. 1,000 $23.55 $23,550 05/10/2019 Clint Freeland SVP & Chief Financial Officer 4,250 $23.60 $100,300 08/21/2019 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 12,998 $19.21 $249,692 09/10/2019 William T. Monahan Director 2,360 $21.14 $49,902

And QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP), the #359 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $84,149 worth of QEP, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QEP is detailed in the table below:

QEP — last trade: $2.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

08/09/2019 Timothy J. Cutt President & CEO 15,000 $4.04 $60,600 08/09/2019 Christopher K. Woosley SVP and General Counsel 5,000 $4.17 $20,850 08/15/2019 David A. Trice Director 10,000 $3.80 $38,000 08/23/2019 David A. Trice Director 10,000 $3.50 $35,000 08/21/2019 Michael J. Minarovic Director 60,000 $4.00 $239,930 08/23/2019 Richard J. Doleshek EVP, CFO 25,000 $3.50 $87,593 08/30/2019 David A. Trice Director 15,000 $3.50 $52,500

