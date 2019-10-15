Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), which makes up 0.06% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $879,367 worth of MOS, making it the #270 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MOS:

MOS — last trade: $20.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2019 James Calvin O'rourke President & CEO 10,000 $24.03 $240,300
05/10/2019 Emery N. Koenig Director 2,089 $23.95 $50,022
05/10/2019 Mark J. Isaacson SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. 1,000 $23.55 $23,550
05/10/2019 Clint Freeland SVP & Chief Financial Officer 4,250 $23.60 $100,300
08/21/2019 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 12,998 $19.21 $249,692
09/10/2019 William T. Monahan Director 2,360 $21.14 $49,902

And QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP), the #359 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $84,149 worth of QEP, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QEP is detailed in the table below:

QEP — last trade: $2.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

08/30/2019 David A. Trice Director 15,000 $3.50 $52,500

