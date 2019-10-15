This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), which makes up 0.06% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $879,367 worth of MOS, making it the #270 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MOS:
MOS — last trade: $20.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2019
|James Calvin O'rourke
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$24.03
|$240,300
|05/10/2019
|Emery N. Koenig
|Director
|2,089
|$23.95
|$50,022
|05/10/2019
|Mark J. Isaacson
|SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.
|1,000
|$23.55
|$23,550
|05/10/2019
|Clint Freeland
|SVP & Chief Financial Officer
|4,250
|$23.60
|$100,300
|08/21/2019
|Cheryl K. Beebe
|Director
|12,998
|$19.21
|$249,692
|09/10/2019
|William T. Monahan
|Director
|2,360
|$21.14
|$49,902
And QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP), the #359 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $84,149 worth of QEP, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QEP is detailed in the table below:
QEP — last trade: $2.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2019
|James Calvin O'rourke
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$24.03
|$240,300
|08/09/2019
|Timothy J. Cutt
|President & CEO
|15,000
|$4.04
|$60,600
|05/10/2019
|Emery N. Koenig
|Director
|2,089
|$23.95
|$50,022
|08/09/2019
|Christopher K. Woosley
|SVP and General Counsel
|5,000
|$4.17
|$20,850
|05/10/2019
|Mark J. Isaacson
|SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.
|1,000
|$23.55
|$23,550
|08/15/2019
|David A. Trice
|Director
|10,000
|$3.80
|$38,000
|05/10/2019
|Clint Freeland
|SVP & Chief Financial Officer
|4,250
|$23.60
|$100,300
|08/23/2019
|David A. Trice
|Director
|10,000
|$3.50
|$35,000
|08/21/2019
|Cheryl K. Beebe
|Director
|12,998
|$19.21
|$249,692
|08/21/2019
|Michael J. Minarovic
|Director
|60,000
|$4.00
|$239,930
|09/10/2019
|William T. Monahan
|Director
|2,360
|$21.14
|$49,902
|08/23/2019
|Richard J. Doleshek
|EVP, CFO
|25,000
|$3.50
|$87,593
|08/30/2019
|David A. Trice
|Director
|15,000
|$3.50
|$52,500
