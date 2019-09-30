Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.27% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,032,347 worth of CHK, making it the #179 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:

CHK — last trade: $1.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2019 Robert D. Lawler CEO 50,000 $2.02 $100,995
05/24/2019 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. Exec. Vice President & CFO 50,000 $2.01 $100,625
05/28/2019 James R. Webb EVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec. 50,000 $1.96 $98,010

And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), the #189 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $962,391 worth of SKT, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SKT is detailed in the table below:

SKT — last trade: $15.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2019 Robert D. Lawler CEO 50,000 $2.02 $100,995 08/21/2019 David Henry Director 10,000 $14.41 $144,090
05/24/2019 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. Exec. Vice President & CFO 50,000 $2.01 $100,625 08/19/2019 Thomas Reddin Director 7,000 $14.62 $102,340
05/28/2019 James R. Webb EVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec. 50,000 $1.96 $98,010 08/20/2019 Steven B. Tanger CEO 10,000 $14.48 $144,760

