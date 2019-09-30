This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.27% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,032,347 worth of CHK, making it the #179 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:
CHK — last trade: $1.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Robert D. Lawler
|CEO
|50,000
|$2.02
|$100,995
|05/24/2019
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|Exec. Vice President & CFO
|50,000
|$2.01
|$100,625
|05/28/2019
|James R. Webb
|EVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec.
|50,000
|$1.96
|$98,010
And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), the #189 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $962,391 worth of SKT, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SKT is detailed in the table below:
SKT — last trade: $15.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2019
|Steven B. Tanger
|CEO
|10,000
|$14.48
|$144,760
