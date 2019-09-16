This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,479,030 worth of X, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:

X — last trade: $13.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Stephen J. Girsky Director 1,000 $16.18 $16,177 05/20/2019 Stephen J. Girsky Director 1,000 $14.50 $14,500 05/31/2019 John V. Faraci Director 1,000 $14.38 $14,376

And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), the #84 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,680,321 worth of TROX, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TROX is detailed in the table below:

TROX — last trade: $9.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/04/2019 Jeffry N. Quinn Chairman and CEO 9,600 $10.45 $100,320 06/04/2019 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 4,812 $10.38 $49,949 06/13/2019 Wayne A. Hinman Director 5,000 $11.01 $55,025 08/08/2019 Wayne A. Hinman Director 5,000 $8.80 $43,985 08/15/2019 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 4,000 $7.60 $30,392

