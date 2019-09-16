This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,479,030 worth of X, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:
X — last trade: $13.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$16.18
|$16,177
|05/20/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$14.50
|$14,500
|05/31/2019
|John V. Faraci
|Director
|1,000
|$14.38
|$14,376
And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), the #84 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,680,321 worth of TROX, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TROX is detailed in the table below:
TROX — last trade: $9.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$16.18
|$16,177
|06/04/2019
|Jeffry N. Quinn
|Chairman and CEO
|9,600
|$10.45
|$100,320
|05/20/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$14.50
|$14,500
|06/04/2019
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|4,812
|$10.38
|$49,949
|05/31/2019
|John V. Faraci
|Director
|1,000
|$14.38
|$14,376
|06/13/2019
|Wayne A. Hinman
|Director
|5,000
|$11.01
|$55,025
|08/08/2019
|Wayne A. Hinman
|Director
|5,000
|$8.80
|$43,985
|08/15/2019
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|4,000
|$7.60
|$30,392
