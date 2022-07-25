This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,490,128 worth of TCBI, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:

TCBI — last trade: $56.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/25/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 8,000 $52.65 $421,200 04/28/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 3,000 $52.00 $156,000 05/02/2022 Larry L. Helm Director 5,700 $52.25 $297,825 05/12/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 2,000 $50.25 $100,500 05/24/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 28,263 $51.01 $1,441,650 06/02/2022 Elysia Holt Ragusa Director 2,000 $55.91 $111,820

And National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), the #103 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,119,484 worth of EYE, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EYE is detailed in the table below:

EYE — last trade: $30.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2022 Virginia A. Hepner Director 1,000 $25.71 $25,707 05/12/2022 D. Randolph Peeler Director 80,000 $24.69 $1,975,272 05/12/2022 L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $25.48 $509,540 05/12/2022 Patrick R. Moore SVP, Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $24.89 $248,900 05/12/2022 David M. Tehle Director 4,216 $24.89 $104,919 05/12/2022 Jared Brandman SVP, GC and Secretary 5,000 $23.25 $116,225

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.