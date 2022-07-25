This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,490,128 worth of TCBI, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:
TCBI — last trade: $56.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/25/2022
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|8,000
|$52.65
|$421,200
|04/28/2022
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|3,000
|$52.00
|$156,000
|05/02/2022
|Larry L. Helm
|Director
|5,700
|$52.25
|$297,825
|05/12/2022
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|2,000
|$50.25
|$100,500
|05/24/2022
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|28,263
|$51.01
|$1,441,650
|06/02/2022
|Elysia Holt Ragusa
|Director
|2,000
|$55.91
|$111,820
And National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), the #103 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,119,484 worth of EYE, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EYE is detailed in the table below:
EYE — last trade: $30.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2022
|Virginia A. Hepner
|Director
|1,000
|$25.71
|$25,707
|05/12/2022
|D. Randolph Peeler
|Director
|80,000
|$24.69
|$1,975,272
|05/12/2022
|L. Reade Fahs
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$25.48
|$509,540
|05/12/2022
|Patrick R. Moore
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$24.89
|$248,900
|05/12/2022
|David M. Tehle
|Director
|4,216
|$24.89
|$104,919
|05/12/2022
|Jared Brandman
|SVP, GC and Secretary
|5,000
|$23.25
|$116,225
