Markets
TCBI

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,490,128 worth of TCBI, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:

TCBI — last trade: $56.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/25/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 8,000 $52.65 $421,200
04/28/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 3,000 $52.00 $156,000
05/02/2022 Larry L. Helm Director 5,700 $52.25 $297,825
05/12/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 2,000 $50.25 $100,500
05/24/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 28,263 $51.01 $1,441,650
06/02/2022 Elysia Holt Ragusa Director 2,000 $55.91 $111,820

And National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), the #103 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,119,484 worth of EYE, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EYE is detailed in the table below:

EYE — last trade: $30.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2022 Virginia A. Hepner Director 1,000 $25.71 $25,707
05/12/2022 D. Randolph Peeler Director 80,000 $24.69 $1,975,272
05/12/2022 L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $25.48 $509,540
05/12/2022 Patrick R. Moore SVP, Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $24.89 $248,900
05/12/2022 David M. Tehle Director 4,216 $24.89 $104,919
05/12/2022 Jared Brandman SVP, GC and Secretary 5,000 $23.25 $116,225

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TCBI EYE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular